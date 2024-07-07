Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,716 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $512,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 480,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 139,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 808,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

XCEM opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $32.80.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

