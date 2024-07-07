Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $204.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.