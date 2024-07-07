Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,751,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $179.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

