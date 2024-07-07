Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 12,197 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 200.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.54. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

