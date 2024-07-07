Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,441,000 after buying an additional 247,521 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

