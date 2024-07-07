Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,412,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $492,936.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,550. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

