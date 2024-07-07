Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,690 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $27,728.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 47.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

