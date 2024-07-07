Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IMAX were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in IMAX by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in IMAX during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IMAX news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,686.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $878.75 million, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. IMAX had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Further Reading

