Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 52.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NTRS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northern Trust

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.