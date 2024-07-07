Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $34.07 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

