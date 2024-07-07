Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORA stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

