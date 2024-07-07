Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,624,462,000 after purchasing an additional 138,585 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,468,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,684,000 after buying an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $435.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.71. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

