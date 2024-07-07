Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $962,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $510,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

