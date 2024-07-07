Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after purchasing an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after buying an additional 214,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VFH stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

