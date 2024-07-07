Mission Wealth Management LP Has $160,000 Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 26.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 208,030 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,224 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

