Mission Wealth Management LP Has $219,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after buying an additional 457,710 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,474,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,034,000 after acquiring an additional 189,539 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,237,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Woodside Energy Group Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

