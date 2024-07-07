Mission Wealth Management LP Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,658.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,639.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1,607.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

View Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.