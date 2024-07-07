Mission Wealth Management LP Has $291,000 Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

