Mission Wealth Management LP Has $307,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after buying an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $18,861,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

