Mission Wealth Management LP Has $316,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

OXY stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

