Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $914.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $831.69 and a 200-day moving average of $751.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $918.50.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

