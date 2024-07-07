Mission Wealth Management LP Has $721,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

