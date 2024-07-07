Mission Wealth Management LP Has $733,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $233.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

