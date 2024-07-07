Mission Wealth Management LP Has $736,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWR stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.