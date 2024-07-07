Mission Wealth Management LP Has $756,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $60.52 and a one year high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

