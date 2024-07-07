Mission Wealth Management LP Has $827,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $138.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.04.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.