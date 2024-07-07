Mission Wealth Management LP Has $839,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after acquiring an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

