Mission Wealth Management LP Has $907,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $19.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

