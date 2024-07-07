Mission Wealth Management LP Has $928,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 251,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 69,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

About Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

