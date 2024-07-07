Mission Wealth Management LP Has $971,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after buying an additional 368,778 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after buying an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.51. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The company has a market capitalization of $221.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

