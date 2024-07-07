Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,319,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GS opened at $464.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.22 and its 200 day moving average is $413.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

