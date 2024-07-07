Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $202,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of FENI opened at $28.95 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

