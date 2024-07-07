Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $207,000 in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 231,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 217,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 64,574 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7,199.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 179,341 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.81 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

