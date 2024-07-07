Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $209,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $390.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its 200-day moving average is $459.36. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

