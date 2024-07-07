Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $650,000 in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

AVEM opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $62.57.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

