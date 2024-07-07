Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $703,000 in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Martin Currie Ltd. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

ERII stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $722.36 million, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 4,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $54,850.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,376 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 21,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $291,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 236,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,096 shares of company stock worth $1,084,084 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

