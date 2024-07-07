Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $866,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,259,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,381,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.42. The company has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $141.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

