Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI opened at $187.38 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

