Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,939 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

