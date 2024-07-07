Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,242,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,423,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after buying an additional 501,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $377,205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,003,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,909,000 after buying an additional 235,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,254,000 after buying an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.63.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. HSBC lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

