Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $243,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 199,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

OMC opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

