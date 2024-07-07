Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $718,000 Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,588 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CLF opened at $15.64 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 7,250 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

