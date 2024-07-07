Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.11. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

