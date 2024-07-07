Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,115 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $761.75.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

