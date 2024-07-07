Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 3,568 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $111.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

