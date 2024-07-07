Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 4,100 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in MannKind were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 277.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $109,682.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. MannKind had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

