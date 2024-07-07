Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,127,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $572,116,000 after acquiring an additional 81,888 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First American Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,594,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after buying an additional 425,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,059,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,148,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,680,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,760,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $52.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

