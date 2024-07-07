Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,110 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,847,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,469,000 after purchasing an additional 247,743 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,401,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.