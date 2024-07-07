Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after purchasing an additional 746,386 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $205.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.08. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $206.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $2.3852 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

