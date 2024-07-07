Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth $141,838,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.37.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

CRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

